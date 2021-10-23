Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 25

Four European countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, October 25.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0,00

Italy 60,13

Malta 47,61

Spain 49,60

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 131,27

Czechia 145,74

Denmark 154,43

France 92,09

Finland 140,86

Germany 147,24

Hungary 117,85

Iceland 180,15

Liechtenstein 126,46

Monaco 117,22

Norway 108,39

Poland 77,92

Portugal 85,37

San Marino 89,98

Switzerland 106,20

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 284,51

Belgium 243,29

Bulgaria 402,81

Austria 308,52

Belgium 325,76

Bulgaria 498,10

Croatia 475,95

Cyprus 209,91

Greece 303,94

Ireland 432,84

Latvia 1 256,77

Lithuania 1 163,35

Luxembourg 222,65

Netherlands 228,14

Romania 999,97

Slovakia 484,40

Slovenia 624,85

United Kingdom 805,89

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 1,194.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the highest in Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!