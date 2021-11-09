Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 611 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,088 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were six deaths.

There are 463 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 331 (71.5 percent) are unvaccinated and 132 (28.5 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 611 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 148 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 7,636 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 14.2 percent. Of the new cases, 687 (63.1 percent) were unvaccinated and 401 (36.9 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 809,768 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 770,225 of them having already received their second dose. 6,376 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 86,849 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,691.38, data from the Health Board shows.

There were six deaths, involving a 34-year old woman, a 49-year old woman, a 68-year old man, a 73-year old woman, an 84-year old woman and an 85-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,623 people in Estonia in total.

611 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 61 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 611 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 43 under assisted breathing. There are 61 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,636 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,088 returning positive and 6,548 negative – a positive rate of 14.2 percent.

There have been 2,209,379 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 206,972 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

176,717 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 53,807 (30.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 122,910 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

--

