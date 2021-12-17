Tallinn Airport finds solution for small forest at airfield

Tallinn Airport has found a solution for how to get rid of a small batch of trees, which interferes with the view of the runways from the air traffic control tower. Although the airport has not reached one of the land co-owners, the plan is to cut the woodland down soon.

There is a privately owned plot of real estate between the Tallinn Airport air traffic control tower and the runway, covered in trees. The woodland has caused some visibility issues when, but all land owners must agree to cut down a forest.

In Spetember, the airport was notified that the owner of the plot passed and the airport should have obtained permission from all heirs during the succession procedure. Tallinn Airport spokesperson Jane Kallaste said they were not able to contact one heir.

"We have been active, have communicated with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Transport Administration. Since we have not been able to contact one owner, the next step was to put out a so-called public announcement," Kallaste added.

A notice by Tallinn Airport was printed in Friday's Postimees, which read that co-owner Katrin Danubio should notify of herself and if she does not react, the forest will be cut down without her consent. There is not much information on Katrin Danubio, but she renounced Estonian citizenship in 2001.

Kallaste could not yet say when the airport would begin deforesting the area and clearing out a view for the air traffic control tower. "That depends on how the process will go. No one can specify the dates yet," the airport spokesperson said, adding that cutting down the small batch of trees would not come with any risk to air traffic.

