Air Baltic passengers increased by a fifth in 2021

News
An airBaltic Boeing 737-300 at Tallinn Airport.
An airBaltic Boeing 737-300 at Tallinn Airport. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Last year, 1,628,000 passengers flew with Latvian airliner Air Baltic, which is 21 percent more than a year earlier. The number of Estonian passengers increased by a quarter during the year, reaching 281,000 last year.

"In 2021, we focused on ensuring efficient air connections for the people of the Baltic States. In Estonia, we have added direct flights to Munich and Nice, the total number of direct flights offered reached 14. We are pleased to be able to maintain our position as a market leader at Tallinn Airport. and we will continue to offer the best air connection to all Estonian passengers," Martin Gauss, Chairman of the Management Board of Air Baltic said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:54

Coronavirus certificate validity extended to 15 month for minors Updated

16:10

Terras: Russian blitz attack on Kyiv not out of the question

15:44

Most dangerous shipwrecks in Estonian waters to be threat assessed

15:02

Sikkut: Politicians reminded of e-state importance when something breaks

14:31

Estonian politicians mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

13:58

Tasty Tartu food festival taking place throughout February

12:56

Air Baltic passengers increased by a fifth in 2021

12:24

Estonian Music Awards winners announced

11:45

All parties support phasing out coronavirus certificates in future

11:05

Estonia's soaring fuel prices set new records

10:43

Health Board: 298 hospitalized patients, 6,238 new cases, 5 deaths

10:28

Kiik: Pandemic over when there are fewer than 100 patients in hospital

09:56

German ambassador: Decision not yet made about Estonia's howitzers

09:36

€16 million needed to repair Estonian border security gaps

08:25

Estonia agrees 5G frequency license auction conditions

07:54

Kantar Emor ratings: Reform Party falls to fourth place

26.01

Tallinn mayor: Expectation for support applications processing unrealistic

26.01

Circuit court sentences Lihula shooter to life in prison

26.01

Six US fighter jets arrive in Estonia for training exercise

26.01

Health Board focusing on Delta strain patients to protect hospitals

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

26.01

Six US fighter jets arrive in Estonia for training exercise

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

26.01

Prime minister: We cannot restore rapid tests today

25.01

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

26.01

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

10:43

Health Board: 298 hospitalized patients, 6,238 new cases, 5 deaths

26.01

Starship Technologies receives €50 million development loan

26.01

Circuit court sentences Lihula shooter to life in prison

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: