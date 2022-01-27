Air Baltic passengers increased by a fifth in 2021

Last year, 1,628,000 passengers flew with Latvian airliner Air Baltic, which is 21 percent more than a year earlier. The number of Estonian passengers increased by a quarter during the year, reaching 281,000 last year.

"In 2021, we focused on ensuring efficient air connections for the people of the Baltic States. In Estonia, we have added direct flights to Munich and Nice, the total number of direct flights offered reached 14. We are pleased to be able to maintain our position as a market leader at Tallinn Airport. and we will continue to offer the best air connection to all Estonian passengers," Martin Gauss, Chairman of the Management Board of Air Baltic said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!