Pärnu Airport to possible be ready for next summer's charter flights

Pärnu Airport can start to accept charter flights next summer, if the plans are realized, since the facility's owner has just signed a construction contract for the terminal with with construction firm Sonmak.

Tenovation of Pärnu Airport was agreed upon years ago and, according to the initial plans, the work was supposed to be completed by 2020, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday.

Due to several oversights, however, the project is running behind schedule. Ruhnu's trips can start in October this year, but the airport will be finished next year.

An asphalt plant has been brought to the airport to asphalt the air traffic area. "It is good to note that we have actually progressed very well with all the planned works that we have now designed and started. For example, with the air traffic area. We are already working on asphalting," a member of the board of the Tallinn Airport, Einari Bambus, said.

"So the air traffic area will definitely follow and the passenger terminal will definitely enough ready that flights can be made next summer if we have found the necessary carrier operator who is willing to fly from Pärnu," ​​he added.

Bambus said that it had previously been agreed that the terminal should accommodate 80 arriving passengers, and the same number departing.

