New cracks discovered in MS Estonia ferry wreck

Ongoing research revealed that there are more cracks in the wreck of the MS Estonia passenger ferry, which the Swedes knew about a long time ago, but only now decided to share it with the public, the daily Postimees reported on Monday.

As far as is known to the daily, the Swedes were aware of the cracks in the wreck of the ferry even before the current investigation. The investigation simply created an opportunity for the Swedes to confirm the information and share it with the public.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau confirmed that in the course of the investigations, two hitherto unknown cracks were found in the MS Estonia wreck, Aftonbladet reports.

Jonas Backstrand, deputy director general of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority, confirmed the findings. According to Backstrand, this is interesting, but he added that there is a risk of overinterpreting the data before there is a bigger and more general picture.

"Therefore, we want to be careful that no conclusions are drawn until our experts have compiled the data," Backstrand said.

Twenty-seven years after the tragic accident that claimed 852 lives, the first legal dives are made to the wreck. The reason for the new dives is the data published in the documentary series "Estonia - A Find That Changes Everything", where an unknown hole was found in the wreck of MS Estonia.

