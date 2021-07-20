Expert: Human intervention not likely cause of Estonia bow ramp shift

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Imaging of the Estonia wreck taken on July 15 2021. Source: Madis Veltman/Postimees
News

Changes to the configuration of the wreck of the MS Estonia revealed in a recent dive and survey are likely not the result of human activity, one expert says, but could be the result of a range of factors, including corrosion, marine life activity and the flow of water.

Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences (Eesti Teaduste Akadeemia), told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" Monday that: "Hulls tend to fall apart in such situations. We don't know what to give first, what the primary cause was we don't know, since we don't know what the original damage is," Soomere said.

As to whether the attitude of the Estonia's bow vehicle ramp – previously thought to have been in a "closed" position but, according to a recent survey, now lying fully open – was the work of human effort, Soomere, who has also been linked in media reports with a bid as a candidate at this autumn's presidential elections, said this was not a matter of faith but rather of establishing facts.

Nonetheless, the most likely explanation is the marine environment the wreck has been lying in for the past 27 years.

He said: "When metal enters a marine environment, especially metal joined together by welded connections, it tends to rust, while we also have bacteria in the sea which can eat iron".

"Plus if there are already some damaged areas that the layer of paint can't protect, the metal tends to give out quite quickly. It 's little wonder that in twenty-five-plus years, a hinge or connection has rusted, and the ramp has fallen off," he went on.

A recent 10-day sanctioned expedition to survey the wreck, which lies in about 100 meters of water south of the Turku archipelago, was the first of its kind for several years. The survey revealed the vehicle ramp in the "open" or "down" position, resting against the hull.

The official explanation of the 1994 disaster is that a sheared-off bow visor door allowed water to enter, during heavy seas, rapidly compromising the ferry's buoyancy integrity.

"Further more, the seabed is not such a quiet grave, in general. In the spot where the Estonia is currently lying, model calculations show that water speeds of up to one meter per second are possible, about once every ten years. Such speeds can shake a ship lying on relatively uneven ground. We already know that the ship 's position has changed over the years," Soomere added.

The MS Estonia sank in the small hours of September 28, 1994, while en route from Tallinn to Stockholm. The sinking is the largest maritime disaster in peacetime in the Baltic Sea, killing 852 people from 17 countries, and second-largest peacetime maritime disaster ever, so far as European vessels go, after the Titanic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:28

Statistics: Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in June

11:23

Tallinn's Film City to receive building permit but future funding unclear

10:40

Health Board: 81 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:29

NATO Baltic air patrols intercepted Russian planes six times last week

09:59

Estonia's June inflation among fastest in euro area

09:31

Reform Party: Covid restrictions should not apply to vaccinated people

08:57

Expert: Human intervention not likely cause of Estonia bow ramp shift

08:26

Former justice minister rejects coalition's proposal to run for president

19.07

2,000 to start conscription service this week

19.07

Politico: Estonian president among potential candidates for NATO's top post

19.07

Renewables made up nearly third of all energy consumption in second quarter

19.07

Water accidents up significantly from last year

19.07

Pharmacies to offer covid vaccinations from late summer

19.07

Gallery: Kuressaare prepares for Saaremaa Opera Festival 2021

19.07

Estonian freedom fighter, politician Enn Tarto dies

19.07

West Tallinn Central Hospital to increase COVID-19 treatment capacity

19.07

State to motivate vaccinators with performance pay

19.07

36,450 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

19.07

Ministry to grant schools right to ask teachers for vaccine certificate

19.07

Gallery: Sail Tallinn brought ships to Lennusadam and Noblessner

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: