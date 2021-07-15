Expert: New Estonia ferry findings do not prove official enquiry is wrong

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

While the new preliminary investigations of the MS Estonian ferry wreck revealed that its vehicle deck ramp is completely open this does not mean the previous official explanation is wrong, said Kristjan Tabri, senior researcher at TalTech's Institute of Construction and Architecture.

On Thursday, After initial reports that no major findings had arisen from a new investigation into the 1994 sinking of the MS Estonia ferry, diving work has revealed that the vessel's vehicle ramp now lies in a fully-open position. Previously been reported to have been in a closed position.

The official explanation for the cause of the disaster, which took place in the small hours of September 28, 1994 at a cost of 852 lives, is a sheared-off bow visor, which allowed seawater to enter the vehicle deck and compromise the vessel's buoyancy. The actual vehicle ramp as noted had previously been thought to have been in a raised position.

Speaking on "Vikerraadio" on Thursday, Tabri said the ramp was attached to the vessel with eight eyelets and the final report of the investigation stated that only two eyelets remained intact.

"When the ship is upside down, the ramp, with its weight, which could be estimated at 10-15 tonnes, hangs on these two eyelets. I would say that the fundamental question is whether this ramp is completely off there or whether it is still there," the researcher said. He said an amateur diver would not be able remove it.

He believes there are two potential versions of what happened: whether the ramp has come loose due to wear or has been moved. Tabri said the answers will be revealed by close examinations.

At present, it is too early to draw conclusions from the initial findings.

PPA cannot assess if anyone has dived into the wreck in recent years

Rene Hartõkainen, border officer of the Maritime Security Group of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), told ERR the MS Estonia wreck is not in Estonian waters and the agency only has data on movements in Estonian waters.

"The wreck of Estonia is located in Finnish waters and the movement of ships there is controlled by the Finnish Border Guard. We do not have any information about what kind of overview these ships have," he added.

All the latest data, including a documentary made in 2019, show that the ramp was in front of the ship before. However, only the Finnish Border Guard can detect the movement of ships at the wreck.

Hartõkainen said radars in Estonia show when a ship enters the Estonian zone, but small boats may not be picked up by the radar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

Estonia reciprocally expels Russian diplomat

16:45

Expert: New Estonia ferry findings do not prove official enquiry is wrong

16:14

Health minister: Government not currently discussing new restrictions

16:11

Kallas: We have president candidate in mind, now need persuading to run Updated

15:48

Minister on 100 years of diplomatic ties: Italy and Estonia great partners

15:14

Gallery: Bergman's 'Scenes from a Marriage' premieres

14:44

0.13 percent of fully vaccinated people diagnosed with coronavirus

14:14

Kredex, supplementary budget crisis measures extended until end of 2021

13:44

Self-isolation rules for travelers to change from Monday

13:19

Man fined over communism memorial photoshoot

12:48

New preparedness law for crises in pipeline in case of bleaker future

12:23

Estonia's coronavirus risk level rises from low to medium

12:12

Eesti Energia: Renewable electricity generation levels behind record prices

11:44

SEB's half-year profit in Estonia increased to €50 million

11:38

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

11:19

Vaccinated pupils will not need to isolate as close contacts next term

10:42

AK: EDF personnel take part in Bastille Day parade

10:07

Study: Facial recognition for e-voting not currently recommended

09:39

Swimming not recommended at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

09:04

Gallery: MS Estonia wreck dive reveals vehicle deck ramp fully open

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: