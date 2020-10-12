news

Land Board publishes new aerial ortophotos of Estonia

News
Regions covered by recently taken ortophotos.
Regions covered by recently taken ortophotos. Source: Land Board
News

On Monday, the Land Board (Maa-amet) published new ortophotos covering more than half of Estonia, including larger settlements and the northern part of the country's territory. The ortophotos were taken from recent mapping flights conducted in Estonia.

The resolution of the new ortophotos is in the range of 10-25cm, being more detailed in settled areas and less so in sparsely populated places. At that resolution, it is possible to distinguish smaller trails, fences and trees, the Land Board explained.

The ortophotos in question are available to be viewed here with different map applications available on the Land Board's webpage.

Settlements with 10 centimeter spatial resolution: Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Abja-Paluoja, Antsla, Elva, Karksi-Nuia, Kilingi-Nõmme, Kuressaare, Lihula, Otepää, Põltsamaa, Põlva, Pärnu-Jaagupi, Räpina, Suure-Jaani, Tootsi, Tõrva, Valga, Viljandi, Võhma, Võru ning Ruhnu island.

The springtime 20-centimeter resolution photos cover Hiiu County, Lääne County, Rapla County, western Järva County, most of Harju County, Saare County coastal areas, Muhu and Kihnu islands and the coastlines of Loksa–Kunda–Sillamäe–Narva-Jõesuu and Virtsu–Tõstamaa–Pärnu–Ikla.

25-centimeter resolution photos cover Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties, northern Jõgeva County, most of Järva and Harju counties and the region of Elva–Otepää–Antsla to the Latvian border.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

