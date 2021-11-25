Land Board publishes new orthophotos of Estonia

The Land Board on Thursday published orthophotos taken of Estonia this year, covering the lower half of Estonia and Tallinn, along with other locations in the northern region.

The orthophotos are aerial photos taken this year and can be seen in the Land Board's map application. The photos are taken each year so that one half of Estonia is captured one year and the other half is captured the next year.

The resolution of the new ortophotos is in the range of 10-25cm, being more detailed in settled areas and less so in sparsely populated places. At that resolution, it is possible to distinguish smaller trails, fences and trees, the Land Board explained.

Different map applications are available on the Land Board's website.

Regions captured by the Land Board in 2021. Source: Land Board

