Kuressaare flight procurement deadline extended for the sixth time

The procurement deadline for the Tallinn-Kuressaare flight route to the island of Saaremaa has been extended for the sixth time.

According to initial plan, the new plane should have gone into operation June 1 last year, regional newspaper Saarte Hääl writes. The terms of the flight procurement have been reviewed many times after that and it is still uncertain when the plane will start operating the route.

The procurement is estimated at €16.8 million. The contract should be signed for the period from June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2024.

