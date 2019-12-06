Saaremaa to contribute €150,000 to Kuressaare-Stockholm summer flight plan

Saaremaa Municipality will allocate €150,000 for three years so planes can fly directly from Kuressaare to Stockholm during the summer months.

Mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Madis Kallas said there is interest in launching the route.

"I am pleased to note that there are airlines in Sweden who are willing to open a route between Kuressaare and Stockholm with some support [from us]," Kallas told Aktuaalne kaamera on Thursday.

"Of course, it is too early to talk about final agreements, but that's why we submitted the draft to the council for approval for a three-year commitment from the council. It includes flights between Kuressaare and Stockholm for three to four months. This plans for two flights a week and the aircraft should have at least 72 seats. We would like to sign the agreement by the end of the year," he said.

