Paper: Plans discussed for Kuressaare to Stockholm seasonal flights

Saaremaa Business Association and the municipal authorities discussed the possibilities of opening a flight connection between Kuressaare and Stockholm, Sweden during the summer season on Friday.

Mayor of Kuressaare Madis Kallas, who participated in the discussion, told newspaper Saarte hääl that entrepreneurs and the municipality are extremely interested in establishing additional connections.

"For example, in aviation, we have long mapped potential connections with Riga, Helsinki, and some Swedish cities. Today, negotiations have progressed the furthest with Sweden," he said.

Kallas said it is currently agreed that additional airlines will be contacted and the cost and details of the flights will be clarified.

Kuressaare is the capital of Saaremaa, Estonia's biggest island. Currently, there are flights between Tallinn and Kuressaare several times a day.

