Saaremaa agrees €150,000 support for Kuressaare-Stockholm summer airline

Transaviabaltika plane.
Transaviabaltika plane. Source: (Jüri Norkroos/Transaviabaltika)
Saaremaa Municipal Council approved a decision to allocate €150,000 euros over three years to allow direct flights from Kuressaare to Stockholm during the summer months.

The decision was made on Friday.

"Of course, it is too early to talk about final agreements. There are two flights a week and the size of the aircraft should be at least 72. We would like to get signatures on this agreement by the end of the year," Mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Madis Kallas said.

The decision to support the airline is related to the Saaremaa rural municipality development plan for 2019-2030.

"The strategic goal is to make Saaremaa an open island connected to several European countries via a regular route," the development plan states. "One of the measures to achieve this objective is the number of international air connections and the activities of municipal governments, businesses and the third sector to launch international airlines."

The explanatory memorandum to the decision says that the representatives of the municipality have been in contact with SAS, Finnair, Regional Jet, Air Baltic and Flyg Braga, and have obtained the prerequisites for opening the route as early as summer 2020.

The municipal government has launched a public call for tenders seeking an airline willing to fly the Kuressaare-Stockholm route to either Arlanda or Bromma airport.

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaa
