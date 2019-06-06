Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

The man, Aleksandr Suhotski, absconded from the old Tallinn prison building on Magasini Street in the city center on the night of October 9-10 2015, together with another man.

Suhotski had remained on a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and Interpol wanted list ever since. His true identity was discovered after being detained during a routine documents inspection, Russian online portal Fontanka.ru reports, as quoted by BNS.

The prosecutor's office has now applied for his extradition to Estonia, the justice ministry says.

Suhotski, 36 at the time he escaped, had been incarcerated in Tallinn prison and was awaiting trial for drugs-related crimes when he escaped. Together with his accomplice, Eduard Mihhailov, he was able to break a window grill and negotiate the prison's walls, thanks to scaffolding in place due to repair work, it is reported.

Suhotski fared much better than Mihhailov in the aftermath of the breakout; the latter, who was 24 at the time, was apprehended in Ida-Viru County by the Estonian prison service, on new year's day 2016.

Suhotski was born in Tallinn, but his citizenship has not been reported.

Priit Kama, deputy secretary general for prisons at the Ministry of Justice, said at the time of the escape that such events were rare occurrence in Estonia, and the aged nature of the prison facilities at the time was in part to blame. The subcontractors who left the scaffolding in place were also investigated.

Tallinn Prison has since moved to a state-of-the-art facility in Rae rural municpality, southeast of the capital.

