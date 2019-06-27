British fighters scrambled twice on same day to intercept Russian jets

As Britain's defense ministry reported on Wednesday, jets of the Royal Air Force stationed at Ämari air base as part of NATO's Baltic air policing mission intercepted Russian planes on two occasions on the same day.

RAF Typhoon fighter jets intercepted Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighters as well as military transport aircraft, the ministry said.

The ministry said the U.K. operates "in support of NATO to reassure our allies and is a further demonstration of the U.K.'s commitment to the security of the region."

