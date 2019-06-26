ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A Tupolev Tu-154 belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defence. Photo is illustrative.
A Tupolev Tu-154 belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defence. Photo is illustrative. Source: Marina Lystseva/TASS/Scanpix
News

Fighters of NATO's Baltic air policing mission were scrambled twice last week to identify and escort Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian defense ministry reported.

On June 17, NATO jets intercepted an Antonov AN-12 cargo plane en route from Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad. The aircraft flew according to a pre-filed flight plan and kept radio contract with the regional air traffic control center, but its onboard transponder was switched off.

On June 22, NATO jets intercepted a Tupolev TU-154 as well as two Sukhoi SU-24MR and two SU-30SM flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia. The TU-154 had is onboard transponder on, but no flight plan was submitted, and the plane didn't maintain radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

The two SU-24MR and SU-30SM had their onboard transponders off, no flight plans had been filed, and they did not maintain radio communication.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

natorussiabaltic air policing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

25.06

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

Opinion
15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

Business
21.06

Nordica closing further routes, leaving commercial risk to LOT

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:10

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

16:16

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

10:01

Levikom announces bond emission, plan to go public within five years

09:10

Russia playing Council of Europe against EU, says political scientist

08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

25.06

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: