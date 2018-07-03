news

British Army soldier stationed in Estonia dies

Andrew Whyte
Private Reece Miller
Private Reece Miller Source: Yorkshire Regiment, British Army.
A British Army soldier stationed in Estonia has died, a spokesperson has stated.

Private Reece Miller, 29, (pictured) of the Yorkshire Regiment died from non-battle related injuries, it has been announced.

Miller, who had previously served in Afghanistan, had been stationed with his Regiment at Tapa base in Estonia; the First Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment reportedly only recently arrived in Estonia and is due to be here as part of the NATO contingent for around eight months.

A statement on a Yorkshire Regiment social media page read as follows:

''The Regiment is sad to announce the death of 29 year old Private Reece Miller of the 1st Battalion, who has died as a result of Non Battle Injury, sustained whilst on duty in Estonia.

His CO said of him: 'Private Reece Miller has been a soldier in The Yorkshire Regiment for nine years having completed the Combat Infantryman's course at the Infantry Training Centre in October 2009. From the beginning of his career he was able to fit in to the regiment very easily through a combination of hard work, grit, and an infectious sense of humour. He was the very epitome of the formidable Yorkshire soldier and just the sort of bloke you want in your regiment.

His brothers in Fire Support Company are quick to remember him in his role as one of the senior soldiers in the Company and in the Battalion. Private Miller was not only a soldier, but a soldier in The Yorkshire Regiment and to us that makes him special – he was one of ours. The bonds of friendship and of professionalism within our regiment are forged by people such as Reece. He was one of those unsung heroes whose maturity and life experience allowed him to mentor and guide the men around him who he cared for deeply. This deep care and respect was reciprocated entirely – he was one of the Company's gentlemen.

A veteran of Afghanistan, Private Miller earned his spurs in that arduous and unforgiving environment, establishing his credentials as a senior soldier. He mastered anything that he tackled, just like the Drummer's course that he recently completed. He had aspirations to attend a leadership course and I have no doubt he would have succeeded in this endeavour, which would have resulted in him being promoted to non-commissioned officer. Private Miller had a bright future ahead of him.

The loss of Private Miller has been a terrible shock to all of us in the Battalion and we are truly devastated by his death. Our thoughts are with his comrades in Estonia, but most of all with his family and his wife, who like us will be struggling to come to terms with his loss. You are in our hearts and in our prayers. We will remember him".

Investigations into the fatality will be ongoing and both the Estonian Defence Forces and the British Army are unable to comment further at this stage, it is reported.

