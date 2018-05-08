Denmark to join CCD COE in Tallinn

news

NATO CCD COE Director Merle Maigre.
NATO CCD COE Director Merle Maigre. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Denmark filed a formal application this week to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE) in Tallinn.

"Resilience and strength in cyberdefense is achieved through cooperation," said Merle Maigre, director of the CCD COE. "According to legend, the Danish flag, the Dannebrog, fell from the heavens in Tallinn in 1219. It would make us proud to raise the Danish flag in front of the center in Tallinn in 2019 to mark another historic occasion."

Founded in 2008, the CCD COE is a NATO-accredited cyberdefense hub focusing on research, training and exercises. The international military organization based in Estonia provides a 360-degree look at cyberdefense, with expertise in the areas of technology, strategy, operations and law.

The center is staffed and financed by its 21 member nations — to date Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Australia, Japan and Norway are on the path to joining the center as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

