Estonia to support initiatives in €3.4 million foreign aid package

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Estonia has elected to allocate €3.4 million towards foreign aid.

Thirty nine education, inclusion, IT development and entrepreneurial development projects in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Georgia, Moldova and Belarus will be the beneficiaries of the aid.

"This year, there was greater interest than earlier in the realization of various development cooperation projects,'' said Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).

''I am glad that we can help along the development of the education field, support the inclusion of women and the youth in entrepreneurship, develop IT capacity and other e-services and offer our expertise and experience in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Georgia, Moldova and Belarus," he went on.

Altogether 15 projects will be supported to the tune of €1.5 million in Ukraine, 10 in Georgia will get €800,00, with initiatives in Moldova, Belarus and Afghanistan receiving €700,000, €200,000 and €90,000 respectively.

In terms of sectors, 15 education projects, six projects concerning the inclusion of women and the youth in entrepreneurship and information and communication technology development projects, and three projects concerning the development of the rural areas and agriculture are to be supported.

Other projects concerning the development of entrepreneurship as well as development of healthcare and e-services are to be aided too.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs are to finance the projects from development cooperation and humanitarian aid assets.

The aim of Estonia's development cooperation is to help along the development of democracy and economy, reducing poverty in the world and reaching global sustainable development aims by offering to those in need Estonia's experience and knowhow in implementing reforms.