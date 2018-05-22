Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

In recent years, Estonia has aided Ukraine in the extent of more than €10 million, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kiev on Tuesday.

"The decisive actions of Estonia in the humanitarian component to overcome the consequences of aggression — the total amount that Estonia has provided in the material, technical and humanitarian sphere exceeds €10 million," Poroshenko said at Tuesday's press conference.

Spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BNS on Tuesday that between 2014, when the Maidan events began in Kiev, through 2017, Estonia has allocated aid to Ukraine in the extent of €9 million. In addition, the amount of aid planned for Ukraine for this year is €2.2 million. "This includes both humanitarian and development aid," the ministry added.

Over the years, Estonia has contributed both financially as well as in the form of experts to supporting Ukraine's reform processes as well as to solving humanitarian problems, the Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia said on Tuesday. Ukraine is the largest recipient of Estonia's development and humanitarian aid, being the largest donor in Ukraine per capita.

Poroshenko also noted that Ukraine regards Estonia not only as a reliable strategic and political partner and a partner in the security sphere, but also as an economic partner.

"Our cooperation in the economic sphere is very important," he said. "Trade turnover between our countries increased by almost 30 percent last year, and this is a very good thermometer of economic relations between our countries."

Kaljulaid is on a visit to Ukraine through Sunday. More details about her visit can be found on the president's homepage.