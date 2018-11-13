Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

The first round of training for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists from Ukraine under a development cooperation project between Estonia and Ukraine is taking place in Estonia this week.

This week's training is being attended by ten people from the Lviv State University of Life Safety, including two teachers and eight second-year cadets specialising in the field of humanitarian EOD.

The training is taking place within the framework of a project for the development of modern applied higher education in the field of humanitarian EOD at the Lviv State University of Life Safety, spokespeople for the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased that, thanks to Estonia's experience in the field of humanitarian EOD, which dates back to 1992, we can help future EOD specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine learn about state-of-the-art tactics and means that are consistent with international standards," said Arno Pugonen, adviser to the EOD Centre of the Estonian Rescue Board and head of the project.

Pugonen described the project as extremely important and necessary for Ukraine.

Estonia to train to international standards

The main goal of the project is to support Lviv State University of Life Safety in developing its chair of humanitarian EOD by conducting training based on state-of-the-art technology in Estonia, with special emphasis being placed on the implementation of international standards of hummanitarian demining in units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Three in-depth training courses are to be conducted over a period of a year and a half.

A cooperation agreement was concluded between the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and Lviv State University of Life Safety aimed at bringing together the skills and know-how of their education and research personnel as well as specialists in population protection, emergencies, and natural disaster impact management.

The core of Estonia's project team consists of officials from the EOD Centre of the Estonian Rescue Board.

The project is being financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from its development cooperation and humanitarian aid budget.

