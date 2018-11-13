news

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonia is providing Ukraine with training in humanitarian EOD.
Estonia is providing Ukraine with training in humanitarian EOD. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The first round of training for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists from Ukraine under a development cooperation project between Estonia and Ukraine is taking place in Estonia this week.

This week's training is being attended by ten people from the Lviv State University of Life Safety, including two teachers and eight second-year cadets specialising in the field of humanitarian EOD.

The training is taking place within the framework of a project for the development of modern applied higher education in the field of humanitarian EOD at the Lviv State University of Life Safety, spokespeople for the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased that, thanks to Estonia's experience in the field of humanitarian EOD, which dates back to 1992, we can help future EOD specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine learn about state-of-the-art tactics and means that are consistent with international standards," said Arno Pugonen, adviser to the EOD Centre of the Estonian Rescue Board and head of the project.

Pugonen described the project as extremely important and necessary for Ukraine.

Estonia to train to international standards

The main goal of the project is to support Lviv State University of Life Safety in developing its chair of humanitarian EOD by conducting training based on state-of-the-art technology in Estonia, with special emphasis being placed on the implementation of international standards of hummanitarian demining in units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Three in-depth training courses are to be conducted over a period of a year and a half.

A cooperation agreement was concluded between the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and Lviv State University of Life Safety aimed at bringing together the skills and know-how of their education and research personnel as well as specialists in population protection, emergencies, and natural disaster impact management.

The core of Estonia's project team consists of officials from the EOD Centre of the Estonian Rescue Board.

The project is being financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from its development cooperation and humanitarian aid budget.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsukraineestonian academy of security scienceseodestonian rescue board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

SDE unveils top candidates list

12.11

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

Culture
2019 Elections
Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

Political party Estonia 200 on Tuesday stated it was of the opinion that the Estonian government has to add its own political declaration to the UN's Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration that would clearly establish that the framework would not create for Estonia new legally binding international responsibilities in connection with migration.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:12

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

15:40

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

14:36

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13:21

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

12:28

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

11:50

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

10:54

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US

10:11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

09:08

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

12.11

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord Updated

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: