Foreign minister travelling to US to meet anti-terror coalition colleagues

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is flying to the United States today Tuesday, where he will participate in a meeting discussing the state of the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq.

Mr Mikser will meet with colleagues of the member states of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Washington, D.C. as well as with Senator Jim Risch, chair of the Senate's foreign relations committee, and Senator Bob Menendez, the committee's vice chair.

The coalition meeting will take stock of military operations in Syria and Iraq as well as discuss future steps.

Mr Mikser will attend the latter meeting together with his Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues. Other joint meetings on the Baltic foreign ministers' schedule include Congressman Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, and members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

While in Washington, Mr Mikser will also participate in a discussion at the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank.