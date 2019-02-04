Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) announced on Monday that Estonia is backing Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela, going along with the European Union's position.

"The people of Venezuela have an inalienable right to freely and democratically choose their leaders and make decisions about their own future," Mr Mikser said in a press release on Monday afternoon.

"The presidential elections last May in Venezuela were neither free nor fair, and were not in accordance with international standards. The result of these elections was not credible and the second term of Nicolás Maduro is not legitimate. Venezuela has fallen into a deep crisis that has caused suffering to its people," the minister added.

Under these circumstances, Estonia, in accordance with the 26 January 2019 statement of European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, recognises Mr Juan Guaidó, president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, as interim president, the ministry wrote.

"We expect President ad interim Guaidó to call for new, free and fair presidential elections that would peacefully lead the country out of the present crisis," Mr Mikser said.