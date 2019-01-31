Foreign minister to join informal EU meet in Bucharest

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) is to attend an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, a so-called ''Gymnich meeting'', named after the castle in Erfstadt, Germany, where the first such meeting was held.

The Bucharest meeting, over 31 January-1 February, comes as part of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.



The meeting agenda includes events in Syria, the situation in Venezuela, plus ministers will discuss the growing global role of China and EU-China relations, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.



The Gymnich meet is also set to look at the Eastern Partnership that celebrates its 10th anniversary his year.

As a foreign minister, Mr Mikser is set to join the talks on the second day, with his EU counterparts.

The European Parliamentary elections are in late May.

