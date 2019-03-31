ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian MPs observing presidential elections in Ukraine

Presidential elections take place in Ukraine on 31 March.
Presidential elections take place in Ukraine on 31 March. Source: Anton Aleksejev/ERR
Members of the Estonian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) are currently in Ukraine to observe the presidential elections taking place on Sunday.

The situation in Ukraine is unpredictable and it is likely that a president will not be elected in the first round, delegation leader MP Mart Nutt (Isamaa) said according to a Riigikogu press release. If this proves to be the case, a second round will be held on 21 April.

According to Mr Nutt, three candidates have a serious chance of reaching the second round: leading candidate Volodymyr Zelensky, current President Petro Poroshenko, and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

The President of Ukraine is elected directly, and as Ukraine is a semi-presidential republic, its president has relatively extensive powers, he explained.

"The election of the president may make Ukrainian-Russian relations tenser," the Estonian MP said. "Relations between Estonia and Ukraine are good, the presidential elections will likely not have any impact on them."

Also observing Sunday's elections in Ukraine are OSCE PA Estonian delegation members and MPs Jaanus Marrandi (SDE) and Mati Raidma (Reform).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

