Foreign minister meets US Under Secretary of State

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met United States Under Secretary of State David Hale on Thursday, discussing bilateral and regional security cooperation between the two countries, cooperation in international organizations, and relations with Russia.

Reinsalu and Hale also talked about future cooperation in the UN Security Council (UNSC), with a particular focus on cybersecurity.

Estonia recently became a non-permanent UNSC member for 2020-2021.

"We plan to increase mutual visits and contacts, and consultations on all issues on the agenda at the UNSC," Reinsalu said, according to a ministry press release.

The Estonian foreign minister also raised the subject of organizing the so-called Three Seas Initiative summit in Estonia next year, which should enhance cooperation with the U.S. in specific areas, including energy and infrastructure, he said.

The meeting also covered relations with Russia and efforts to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Georgia, Syria and elsewhere.

"In relations with Russia, we need unity in protecting our principled positions," Reinsalu said.

He also expressed his disapproval of Russia's restoration of full voting rights on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The pair also discussed tensions in the Middle East, including the Persian Gulf.

"I am concerned about the activities of Iran in the region and call for a reduction in tensions," Reinsalu added. Talks also included the proposed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would expand Russian gas supply to the EU.

