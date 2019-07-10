ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Foreign minister discusses migration and UNSC with Hungarian counterpart

Urmas Reinsalu (left, centre) face-to-face with Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó in Slovakia on Tuesday.
Urmas Reinsalu (left, centre) face-to-face with Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó in Slovakia on Tuesday. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met his Hungarian opposite number Péter Szijjártó (Fidesz) Tuesday, where the pair discussed Estonia's priorities related to its UN Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat, international migration policy, and the European Union's next budgetary framework.

The meeting, which took place in Štrbské Pleso in Slovakia, brought together foreign ministers from the  Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) nations, on an informal basis.

Reinsalu and Szijjártó noted the importance of maintaining the principle of the sovereignty of states in migration issues, according to a ministry press release, with the Estonian minister stressing the importance of having a thorough legal analysis of effects and consequences when shaping international law in that field.

The Hungarian foreign minister also saluting the reopening of Estonia's Embassy in Budapest and invited Reinsalu to visit the country.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

