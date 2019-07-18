ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian, Finnish stances on Mediterranean migrants completely at odds ({{commentsTotal}})

News
By Rain Kooli, ERR
Mart Helme and Maria Ohisalo shake hands at the beginning of the informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Helsinki on Thursday. July 18, 2019.
Mart Helme and Maria Ohisalo shake hands at the beginning of the informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Helsinki on Thursday. July 18, 2019. Source: Jarno Kuusinen/Office of the Finnish Prime Minister
News

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) considers the fast and effective return of refugees who arrive in the EU illegally to be the biggest priority. His Finnish colleague, however, has stressed the importance of rescuing refugees from the Mediterranean and relocating them in various EU member states according to the principle of solidarity.

According to Helme, from Estonia's perspective, it is important to keep migration flows under control.

"The prevention of illegal migration and the quick and efficient return of people illegally in the country are a priority," the Estonian minister said according to a press release ahead of Thursday's informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Helsinki.

At the same time, Finnish Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens) told the press on the other side of the Gulf of Finland about the need for increased solidarity in the reception of refugees as well.

Ohisalo's message was that EU member states along the Mediterranean should not be left to handle the surge of migration alone, and that Finland intends to bring together member states who are prepared to "bear the responsibility together" — i.e. accept refugees rescued from the Mediterranean Sea.

Finland itself decided within the past three weeks to accept a total of 13 refugees: some from the Sea-Watch 3, a vessel specialized in rescuing migrants that Italy has banned from its ports, and some from Malta, which has been struggling under a growing flood of migration.

"This year alone, hundreds of people have drowned or disappeared on the Mediterranean Sea," Ohisalo told Finnish public broadcaster Yle on Wednesday. "Our job as Europeans is to ensure that nobody dies on the Mediterranean."

Finland: Work must go beyond search and rescue

At the same time, she believes that care must be taken to ensure that after making it onto a ship, migrants do not have to suffer any further.

"Following search and rescue, we need a permanent system based on shared responsibility and which includes a sufficient number of member states," Ohisalu said in a ministry press release on Monday.

Estonia, however, wants nothing to do with such a system.

"Estonia is willing to discuss providing aid to the countries of origin, but the accepting of people in need of international protection must remain voluntary," Helme said on Wednesday.

It is for this reason that Helme skipped Wednesday night's EU interior ministers' dinner, where the focus was on the relocation of migrants arriving in the EU.

Dinner organized on Finland's initiative

The Estonian ministry press release indicated that the dinner was organized on the initiative of Germany and France, but in reality it was organized by Finland, the current holder of the presidency of the Council of the EU.

Asked by ERR which countries she believed are the biggest opponents to the migrant relocation plan, Ohisalo responded that she did not wish to oppose anyone.

"Right now, I am responding not as the Finnish interior minister but as a representative of the holder of the EU presidency when I say that our job is to find common ground and bring together as broad a coalition as possible for solving this issue," Ohisalu said.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiormart helmemigrationmaria ohisalo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
11:09

ERR News materials terms of use

11:05

Interior minister skips ministers' dinner focused on migrant relocation

09:14

Mary Kross to appear in court next month

17.07

Helme sees no reason to respond to researchers' joint statement

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

Opinion
15:22

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

13:53

Driverless bus coming to Kadriorg in six-month project

13:20

Russian Embassy condemns Reinsalu statement on MH17 downing

12:31

Two of four Estonian women épée stars through to world championship last 32

12:08

Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

Business
14.07

IMF criticizes second pillar pension reform

12.07

Market-sold fruit and vegetables subject to heightened scrutiny

11.07

LHV operating former Danske ATM machines from start of August

11.07

Freezing fresh strawberries more economical than frozen version in stores

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:46

Estonian, Finnish stances on Mediterranean migrants completely at odds

15:59

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

15:22

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

13:53

Driverless bus coming to Kadriorg in six-month project

13:20

Russian Embassy condemns Reinsalu statement on MH17 downing

12:31

Two of four Estonian women épée stars through to world championship last 32

12:08

Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

11:05

Interior minister skips ministers' dinner focused on migrant relocation

10:41

Scottish football legends Celtic FC coming to Tallinn

09:56

Competition Authority glad Lidl entering Estonian market

09:14

Mary Kross to appear in court next month

17.07

Disputes over pharmacy relocations continue despite Supreme Court ruling

17.07

Helme sees no reason to respond to researchers' joint statement

17.07

Opinion: Children are society's greatest asset

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

17.07

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

17.07

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: