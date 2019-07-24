Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) reached an agreement with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó according to which Estonia and Hungary will begin exchanging information related to the field of migration in order to be prepared to fend off new initiatives in the international arena.

"The foreign affairs ministers of Estonia and Hungary agreed that when it comes to international migration-related matters, information would be exchanged in as early a phase as possible, and that respective contact officials will be appointed accordingly," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told ERR on Tuesday. "That is the goal of this mechanism — to be aware as early on as possible of various international initiatives regulating the field of migration and, accordingly, to get involved in discussions in the early stages."

Hungarian online news portal Hungary Today announced on Monday that Szijjártó has agreed with his Estonian colleague and Polish Minister of Interior and Administration Joachim Brudziński to be prepared for migration-related initiatives conducive to international migration in their initial stages already, regardless of whether they are initiated in the UN or the EU.

The Hungarian minister justified his own initiative with the fact that there is interest in making the UN Global Compact for Migration signed over the new year — which he considers the world's most dangerous migration-related documents, as it encourages migration — mandatory for member states.

Everything approved in the UN ends up becoming part of international law and case-law, Szijjártó said, stressing the need to fight against initiatives that support migration.

