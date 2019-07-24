ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) reached an agreement with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó according to which Estonia and Hungary will begin exchanging information related to the field of migration in order to be prepared to fend off new initiatives in the international arena.

"The foreign affairs ministers of Estonia and Hungary agreed that when it comes to international migration-related matters, information would be exchanged in as early a phase as possible, and that respective contact officials will be appointed accordingly," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told ERR on Tuesday. "That is the goal of this mechanism — to be aware as early on as possible of various international initiatives regulating the field of migration and, accordingly, to get involved in discussions in the early stages."

Hungarian online news portal Hungary Today announced on Monday that  Szijjártó has agreed with his Estonian colleague and Polish Minister of Interior and Administration Joachim Brudziński to be prepared for migration-related initiatives conducive to international migration in their initial stages already, regardless of whether they are initiated in the UN or the EU.

The Hungarian minister justified his own initiative with the fact that there is interest in making the UN Global Compact for Migration signed over the new year — which he considers the world's most dangerous migration-related documents, as it encourages migration — mandatory for member states.

Everything approved in the UN ends up becoming part of international law and case-law, Szijjártó said, stressing the need to fight against initiatives that support migration.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsurmas reinsalupolandhungarymigration


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

08:59

Foreign minister discusses attack on Mali base with French colleague

23.07

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

23.07

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

23.07

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

23.07

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

23.07

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

Opinion
15:11

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union Updated

14:12

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister Updated

13:35

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

Business
21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

19.07

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:07

Fact-checking EKRE minister statements: Far-right EU, USSR comparison wrong

16:42

Part of Victims of Communism Memorial closed through Aug. 2 for repairs

15:11

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union Updated

14:12

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister Updated

13:35

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

08:59

Foreign minister discusses attack on Mali base with French colleague

23.07

Bank of Estonia: Higher interest rates indicate reduced competition

23.07

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

23.07

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

23.07

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

23.07

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

23.07

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

23.07

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

23.07

Lea Danilson-Järg appointed head of new Interior Ministry department

22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: