'Project Fear:' Opposition accuses Reform Party of fearmongering

Opposition party leaders hit back at Reform Party Chairman Kristen Michal's criticism on Sunday, accusing him of fearmongering and offering no vision for an alternative future.

Michal, who is also the prime minister, strongly criticized parties and their allies at Reform's general meeting, saying they want to reverse Estonia's development, limit people's freedoms and distance the country from its allies. Eesti 200's leader Kristina Kallas made similar comments.

Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu wrote on social media that Michal did not offer any new ideas about Estonia's future.

"Essentially, it was stated that everything has been done correctly and that this is how things will continue," the politician said.

"Secondly, the center of the Reform Party's campaign will be frightening the Estonian people. They must be elected because otherwise we will move backward. Thirdly, a cloud of slogans that stands in screaming contradiction to political reality," Reinsalu wrote.

He accused the Reform Party of eroding public confidence.

Reformierakonna üldkogu 17. mail 2026 Autor/allikas: Airika Harrik/ERR

"Erratic tax policy has paralyzed the confidence of foreign investors and entrepreneurs, and unfortunately, we are declining in the international competitiveness index. Inflation and taxes have slowed domestic consumption and brought continued price increases. Families' sense of security has been strongly affected both by erratic decisions and by the economic outlook," Reinsalu said.

He also highlighted the teachers' strike, bureaucracy in the education sector, and the failure of some digital services to function.

"Prime Minister Michal's Project Fear is neither a convincing nor functioning roadmap for putting Estonia back on the rise, but the last straw at the expense of the cohesion of Estonian society. My message to people is the opposite of Michal's: do not be afraid! From Isamaa's perspective, we must honestly correct the mistakes that have been made and put Estonia back on the rise," the politician said.

Reinsalu called the Reform Party the handbrake on Estonia's development, characterized by years of economic stagnation.

SDE: Prime minister is panicking

Lauri Läänemets, chairman of the Social Democratic Party, said Michal's comments gave "the impression of a somewhat panicked prime minister."

"When you are the governing prime minister, the Estonian people want to know what you are doing to prevent this. They want to see actions, not complaints, because the holder of power has a parliamentary majority to bring about changes. But there are no actions, or they are toothless, because there is fear of Reinsalu's opinion," Läänemets said.

Läänemets noted that Isamaa and the Centre Party have not hidden the fact that, if in power, they would make Estonia a very different country.

"Taxpayer money would be invested in expensive and polluting oil shale electricity. Rainbow flags would be banned, as was done in Viljandi. Public resources would be directed mainly toward childbirth rather than raising children. Climate and environmental problems would be denied. Major purges would be carried out in law enforcement agencies according to the instructions of major donors," Läänemets listed.

"As long as the Reform Party lacks the courage to make decisions, nothing will happen. The burden of standing up for forward-looking democratic values and policies based on freedoms will continue to rest on the Social Democrats," he claimed.

In the latest weekly survey, the coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – had a combined support rating of 13.6 percent of respondents, while the opposition parties' rating was 76.3 percent.

The most popular party was Isamaa (25.8 percent), followed by Center (22.4 percent) and the Social Democrats (14.2 percent), (13.9 percent) and Reform (12.1 percent). Eesti 200 (1.5 percent) was polling below the 5 percent parliamentary threshold.

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