Eesti 200: Estonia needs radical changes

Junior coalition party Eesti 200's board on Sunday said Estonia needs radical, fundamental and long-term changes in tax policy, the labor market and pension system.

The party, which is currently polling below the 5 percent electoral threshold, held a board meeting to lay out its future direction. The next election takes place in March.

Party leader Kristina Kallas said the goal is to "form a clearly liberal governing coalition" after the vote with other parties that "are prepared to make radical, fundamental and long-term changes."

"The most dangerous outcome for Estonia's future would be if a populist and conservative group — namely a government formed by Isamaa, EKRE and the Center Party — were to come to power after the 2027 elections," she told the meeting.

"The challenge facing the Estonian economy is not arguing over tax rates. Estonia's economy needs structural changes in areas such as tax policy, the labor market and the pension system, which in their current form are not sustainable in the long term. Estonia cannot remain trapped by an aging society and a growing tax burden simply because politicians are afraid to make unpopular decisions," Kallas added.

The party also clearly stated that Estonia needs a climate law.

"Not because of slogans, but to end the endless uncertainty for entrepreneurs, investors and local governments. Climate policy cannot be an emotional pendulum from one government to another. It must be the foundation of Estonia's next economic model and energy policy. Those who speak about climate only as a cost do not understand where the European economy is moving over the next 20 years," the party leader said.

Kallas noted that Estonia 200 is not looking for the most comfortable coalition after the elections.

"We are looking for partners who have the political courage to carry out the changes without which Estonia will remain on a path of slow impoverishment. A liberal Estonia will not preserve itself automatically — it must be defended consciously and decisively," she said.

Reform Party Chairman Kristen Michal also criticized conservative parties and their allies on Sunday.

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