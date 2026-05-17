Reform chairman criticizes conservative parties' 'fear and hatred'

Kristen Michal, chairman of the Reform Party, on Sunday said opposition conservative parties and their allies want to reverse Estonia's development, limit people's freedoms and distance the country from its allies and the party needs to act as a counterweight.

Michal, who is also the prime minister, addressed party members at Reform's general assembly held at the Lillepaviljon in Tallinn.

The party's support rating is currently below 20 percent, making it the fourth or fifth most popular, depending on the survey. Opposition parties Isamaa and Center have long been the most popular. The next election will take place in March 2027.

"They talk about the people, but in reality, they do not trust people. They talk about freedom, but they are the first to ban any freedom they do not like. They talk about Estonia, but they want to pull us away from allies, Europe and the world where Estonia has been successful," Michal said.

The chairman named the parties he believes are responsible for this shift, but said they are not acting alone.

"It is not merely the partisan superstructure of Isamaa, the Center Party and EKRE merged into one. It is ideologically charged so-called studies. It is institutes appealing to independence that commission opinions from those who then think in the desired way. It is fellow-traveling opportunists stepping out from behind the screen of supposedly neutral measurements," he said.

The Reform Party held its general meeting on May 17, 2026 at the Lillepaviljon in Tallinn. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Michal also presented Reform's election principles for the upcoming election. The party wants to emphasize openness, entrepreneurial freedom, ensuring Estonia's security, as well as the importance of education, healthcare and social protection.

He also called on members to explain the Reform Party's principles and vision more thoroughly to voters and to listen to people's concerns.

Michal also drew attention to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of the country's development and people's well-being.

However, he did not present any concrete ideas or measurable goals in the speech for implementing his party's policies.

At the end of the speech, he criticized the opposition again.

"Our opponents want to turn the elections into a referendum on hatred toward the coalition. We must turn them into elections about the future. And I am certain that the people of Estonia will recognize the difference. Because Estonians may be critical, but they are not stupid. Estonians may be demanding, but they do not want the destruction of their state. Estonians may be tired of quarrels, but they are not tired of freedom," Michal said.

"Our task is to give a voice to that Estonia which does not always shout and rage the loudest. To a reasonable Estonia that believes in the future. /---/ We will give a voice to those who believe Estonia can be smarter, more prosperous, safer and freer. To those who do not want to choose fear and hatred, but want solutions for the future. To those who understand that a changing world is not a reason to close ourselves off, but a reason to be even smarter, even faster and even more united."

The Reform Party held its general meeting on May 17, 2026 at the Lillepaviljon in Tallinn. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

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