Analyst: Ministerial swaps would not improve Reform Party's rating

Despite media speculation, Prime Minister Kristen Michal has denied any plans to change the composition of the government. Political scientist Tõnis Saarts said a government reshuffle would not boost the popularity of the Reform Party.

Opposition politicians have been speculating for some time about possible changes to the composition of the government. Daily Postimees has suggested scenarios ranging from the resignation of the prime minister to a government reshuffle involving the replacement of ministers. Prime Minister Kristen Michal has denied that any changes are planned.

"There is no such plan. I would probably know if there were. More importantly, if anyone were to come up with such a plan in the future, we certainly would not discuss it through the media. These are matters that are discussed directly between people," Michal said.

Social Democrat Tanel Kiik said the coalition may be considering various ways to improve its standing with voters.

"Both coalition partners are looking for solutions. They are thinking about Plan B and Plan C — who may be leaving politics, who may be considering joining another party? Who may really be weighing a government reshuffle or other desperate measures in the hope that a glimmer of optimism might finally appear," Kiik said.

"Relations within the coalition are very professional. The work is being done properly and cooperation is going very smoothly, so nothing like that is being planned. But I understand why such speculation exists," Michal said.

Political scientist Tõnis Saarts said government reshuffles have been carried out before elections in the past, but with the popularity of the Reform Party remaining low for more than a year, such a move is unlikely to boost support for the party.

"We have seen this with previous governments in Estonia as well. Once they have lost the trust of their voters, rebuilding it takes a very long time. Usually, that happens only after they have moved into opposition and entered the next election cycle," Saarts said.

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