Ämari air show brings F-35 stealth fighter to Estonian skies

An air show taking place at Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn, on Saturday brings around 30 planes for a public spectacle to include a United States Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, popularly known as a "stealth fighter".

Other aircraft, both from Estonia and elsewhere, include those from Polish aerobatics team Orlik, and noted Estonian pilot Jüri Kaljund in his Pitts Special S-2A biplane, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

A Royal Danish Air Force (Flyvevåbnet) F-16 Fighting Falcon, which has effectively become the flagship, or rather plane, for that country's 800th anniversary celebration of its national flag, the Dannebrog, is also flying.

The show also marks the 100th anniversary of the Estonian Air Force's foundation.

Other aircraft will also be available on the ground, for public inspection, including a NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) plane and an AgustaWestland Apache attack helicopter, from Britain's Army Air Corps (AAC).

"The Ämari Air Show is primarily aimed at demonstrating to the Estonian public the range of planes we and our allies have at our disposal, for the protection of our airspace," said Estonian Air Force (Eesti Õhuvägi) Commander, Col. Riivo Valge.

Col. Valge added that the family-oriented event is the largest of its kind to take place in Estonia over the past five years.

Ämari Air Base will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a valid ID document and, given the high noise levels, organizers advise children be supplied with noise-reducing earplugs or similar, and babies be left at home.

More information (in Estonian) is here.

Ämari is one of two air basis used for NATO air policing duties in the Baltic States, the other being Šiauliai in Lithuania.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is a single-seat, single-engine, all-weather, stealth and multirole combat aircraft tasked with ground-attack and air-superiority missions.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!