ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
US F-35As and F-15Es practiced tactical refueling at Ämari Air Base on Thursday. July 25, 2019.
Open gallery
17 photos
Photo: US F-35As and F-15Es practiced tactical refueling at Ämari Air Base on Thursday. July 25, 2019. Author: Mattias Allik
News

U.S. F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets arrived at Ämari Air Base on Thursday, where they practiced tactical refueling in the course of the exercise Rapid Forge.

Rapid Forge is an exercise taking place in Poland, Estonia and Lithuania, in the framework of which F-35As and F-15Es and MC-130 tanker aircraft landed at Ämari Air Base, explained Commander of the Estonian Air Force Col. Rauno Sirk.

What made Thursay's operation special was that the fighter jets were refueled with their motors still running.

MC-130 crews quickly refueled the landing fighter jets, after which the latter took off once again.

"Rapid Forge is an exercise in implementing air force units that provides us with a good opportunity to test units' readiness to cooperate with our NATO allies, and for the first time in this region," said Capt. Zachary Blasdel, head of the 352nd Special Operations Wing of the U.S. Air Force.

Blasdel added that the U.S. and Estonia's respective air forces have cooperated closely during the course of the exercise, developing greater mutual understanding as a result.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natou.s. air forcemilitary exercisesrapid forge


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:38

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

11:46

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

10:43

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

09:09

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

25.07

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

25.07

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

25.07

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

Opinion
15:03

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

14:20

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

13:40

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

12:38

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

11:46

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

Business
22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:55

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

16:24

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

15:03

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

14:20

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

13:40

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

12:38

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

11:46

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

10:43

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

09:51

25 years since remaining Russian forces left Estonia

09:09

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

25.07

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

25.07

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

25.07

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

25.07

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

25.07

Gallery: Ratas visits Western Estonian islands, talks transport with locals

25.07

RIA updates form for reporting cyber incidents

25.07

Sildam: Officials right to ask questions when in doubt of government

25.07

Tank underpass to be built near Tapa

25.07

Ratas: Official must be able to publicly discuss state's problems

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: