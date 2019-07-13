ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Ämari air show marks Estonian airforce centenary ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
Saturday's Ämari air show.
Saturday sees a major air show taking place at the Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn. The event marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Estonian Air Force (Eesti Õhuvägi) and brings over 30 aircraft from various countries for the public to take a look at both in the air, and closer up on the ground.

Star of the show is undoubtedly the United States Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, though vying for attention includes a Royal Danish Air Force (Flyvevåbnet) F-16 Fighting Falcon, decked out in the colors of that country's national flag, the Dannebrog, which celebrates its 800th anniversary this year (with an Estonian connection, since the flag, according to legend, fell from the sky after the Battle of Lyndanisse in 1219).

Polish aerobatics team "Orlik, and noted Estonian pilot Jüri Kaljundi in his Pitts Special S-2A biplane, also appear, and an AgustaWestland Apache attack helicopter, from Britain's Army Air Corps (AAC).

David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, is also attending the event.

Ämari is one of two air bases used for NATO air policing duties in the Baltic States, the other being Šiauliai in Lithuania.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



