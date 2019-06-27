ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Peeter Roosma appointed European Human Rights Court judge for Estonia

Peeter Roosma.
Peeter Roosma. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) confirmed the appointment of Estonian Supreme Court Justice Peeter Roosma as Estonia's next judge at the European Court of Human Rights. Roosma is replacing Julia Laffranque, whose nine-year term expires in January 2020.

Peeter Roosma has been a Supreme Court justice since 2016.

The number of judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) corresponds to the number of member states in the Council of Europe, currently 47. As such, each member state submits three candidates to PACE, one of which then gets confirmed and serves a single nine-year term.

Estonia's current judge is Julia Laffranque, whose term ends in January next year. The Estonian government thus submitted three candidates for review, namely Madis Ernits, Meeli Kaur, and Peeter Roosma.

Leading up to the candidacies' review in PACE, a committee consisting of the Estonian ministers of foreign affairs and justice, chief justice of the Supreme Court, chancellor of justice, and the secretary of state chose three candidates out of a broader round of applications.

Peeter Roosma was born in 1972. He graduated from the University of Tartu's law school in 1995, and later got a master's degree in comparative constitutional law in 1997.

Roosma has worked at the Supreme Court for most of his career, beginning in the role of an advisor to the court's Constitutional Review Chamber in 1995. From 1998 to 2003, Roosma also worked as a lecturer at the University of Tartu. He will take over from Laffranque on Jan. 4 next year.

The European Court of Human Rights is an international court established by the European Human Rights Convention and hears complaints by citizens of the convention's signatory states alleging that one or several of its provisions have been violated.

--

Editor: Dario Cavegn

supreme courteuropean court of human rightspeeter roosma


