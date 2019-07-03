ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
The Supreme Court of Estonia buildings, in Tartu.
The Supreme Court of Estonia buildings, in Tartu. Source: Margus Ansu/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

The Estonian Supreme Court has said that its June 21 decision regarding the Aliens Act 2009 does not facilitate same-sex marriage, contrary to claims made by finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE). The court however stressed the act contained a section which was unconstitutional, in failing to provide adequate rights to such couples, agreeing with an earlier Circuit Court decision. This section has been repealed.

The Supreme Court stated that its decision did not concern same-sex marriage, meaning Helme's statement, made to daily Postimees, that the decision on the act meant partners of the same sex also have access to legal marriage in Estonia was erroneous and misleading, BNS reports.

The court deemed unconstitutional and invalid a section in the aliens act which rules out granting a temporary residence permit to an Estonian citizen's registered same-sex partner. In this, it concurred with an earlier ruling by the second-tier Circuit Court.

Based on the principles of human dignity and equal treatment in the constitution, the Supreme Court found that the fundamental right to family life also covers the rights of same-sex partners, married or otherwise, to live as a family in Estonia, but does not facilitate same-sex marriage in Estonia itself.

The court said it focused on registered life partners in the light of the Registered Partnership Act 2014, recognizing the right of same-sex couples, as well as opposite-sex couples, to enter into a registered partnership contract (as opposed to a marriage).

No reference to gender in registered partnership act

§1 (1) and (2) of the 2014 act states that two "natural persons", adults of legal capacity, at least one of whom has Estonian residence, may enter into a registered partnership contract. It makes no reference to gender.

Regarding the validity of same-sex marriages conducted in another country, in Estonia, the court said that its June 21 was not related to this either.

That said, it noted that in such cases, a temporary right of residence for the same-sex marriage partner of an EU citizen would apply, under the same right of residence that applies to any other family member of an EU citizen.

In other words, a temporary right of residence could be extended to a same-sex marriage partner in such instances, but this did not change anything regarding the status of said marriage in Estonia.

Precedents in Estonia and at the ECHR

According to the Supreme Court's own site, the June 21 "... judgment of the Supreme Court en banc declared the part of the aliens act that precludes granting temporary residence permits to same-sex registered partners of Estonian citizens for leading family life in Estonia unconstitutional and invalid."

The court noted two cases where the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had granted temporary residence permits to the registered partners of Estonian citizens who wished to settle in Estonia. The granting of the two temporary residence permits had been contested by appellants.

The Circuit Court had already ruled the aliens act unconstitutional on this score, as it did not include a legal basis for granting temporary residence permits in such situations, which in turn led to the constitutional review proceedings at the Supreme Court.

In its decision, the Supreme Court also took into account the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and precedents at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The latter had repeatedly found that same-sex couples can live in a stable and committed relationship in the same way that opposite-sex couples might, and thus they are equally entitled to the protection of family life.

Martin Helme said in a Postimees interview published on Wednesday that the ECHR was superfluous to requirements in Estonia, and that domestic courts could adequately uphold human rights in the country. He also stated that the judiciary, and in particular the Supreme Court, was a politically-oriented body.

Getting temporary residence on other grounds not sufficient safeguard to human rights

While same-sex partners of Estonian citizens can apply for residence permits on other grounds (for instance employment), this does not provide them sufficient safeguards towards leading a stable family life in Estonia, the court found, thus the court repealed the offending section of the aliens act.

The court also noted the balancing act between protecting private and family life of those moving to Estonia from elsewhere (referred to as "foreigners" in the court press release but presumably meaning third country, non-EU citizens primarily) and the safeguarding of internal stability and security on behalf of the Estonian populace, and in accord with the constitution.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

supreme courtregistered partnership actsame-sex marriagemartin helmesame-sex rightssupreme court of estoniaaliens act


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
09:02

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

02.07

Kalamaja residents say no to paid on-street parking proposals

02.07

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms

02.07

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

02.07

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

02.07

Current and former Tallinn mayors hit with supervisory authority penalties

02.07

President: We need to boost cybersecurity capabilities

Opinion
16:08

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

14:53

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

14:12

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

13:49

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

13:14

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

Business
01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:14

Galleries: Song Festival flame arrives in Tallinn

17:02

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

16:08

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

14:53

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

14:12

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

13:49

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

13:14

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

12:36

Gallery: NATO troops help set up for Song and Dance Festival this weekend

11:52

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

11:06

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

09:56

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

09:02

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

02.07

Movie director Christopher Nolan visits Estonian history museum

02.07

Kaia Kanepi through to Wimbledon second round Updated

02.07

Kalamaja residents say no to paid on-street parking proposals

02.07

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms

02.07

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

02.07

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

02.07

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: