ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Centre).
Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Centre). Source: ERR
News

Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre) has spoken out against criticisms of Tallinn University (TLÜ) made by interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE).

Speaking at a Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) extended board meeting on Sunday, Helme, who is also EKRE leader and deputy prime minister, noted TLÜ's "utterly non-existent level of research", arguing that it was little more than a propaganda mill which did not merit any further funds towards research activities.

Reps said that Helme was not properly informed about TLÜ's activities and had based his claims on hearsay, BNS reports.

"Mart Helme engaged in a careless and offensive use of words when he described Tallinn University as a school with a non-existent level of research," Reps said according to ministry spokespeople.

"There is no way I can agree with the offensive statement by Mart Helme; facts do not support his opinion either. All Estonian higher education institutions must pass international evaluation or accreditation, meaning that the quality and the impact of the activities of higher education and scientific institutions are evaluated by international experts. As a result of the international evaluation of Estonian research institutions conducted in 2017, the level of research at Tallinn University was deemed to be high," Reps continued.

The minister also praised TLÜ rector Tiit Land.

"He has done an excellent job as rector, which is difficult to overlook. Several reforms have been carried out at the university, which have made the work of the university more effective and the quality of instruction higher," she said, adding that her ministry has no reason to hold any doubts about the institution.

"Tallinn University is a higher education institution which belongs in the top 7 percent of universities. Tallinn University is a great partner to the state in several important fields, such as the training of teachers. Furthermore, my own personal experience with Tallinn University is positive," Reps said.

Martin Helme, who said research funds should be diverted to those institutions which engaged in applied research, also referenced recent cases of alleged plagiarism, which are largely linked to Tallinn University.

The university itself had on Monday refuted Helme's claims as having no basis in fact.

Research and development (R&D) funding was frozen at under 1 percent of GDP in recent state budgetary long-term strategy plans, despite a pledge by the previous coalition (which included Centre, but not EKRE) to raise this to 1 percent.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
01.07

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

01.07

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

01.07

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

01.07

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

01.07

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

01.07

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

01.07

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

01.07

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

Opinion
12:17

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

11:17

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

10:29

Current and former Tallinn mayors hit with supervisory authority penalties

09:25

Kaia Kanepi in action at Wimbledon Tuesday

08:34

President: We need to boost cybersecurity capabilities

Business
28.06

Air Baltic CEO: Tallinn second home market, further expansion planned

28.06

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Nordica to get new CEO, aims include consolidation, new business strategy

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:58

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms

13:09

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

12:17

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

11:17

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

10:29

Current and former Tallinn mayors hit with supervisory authority penalties

09:25

Kaia Kanepi in action at Wimbledon Tuesday

08:34

President: We need to boost cybersecurity capabilities

01.07

Prime minister hopes for EU appointment stalemate resolution on Tuesday

01.07

Excise duty cuts already leading to reduced prices to consumers

01.07

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

01.07

Anett Kontaveit through to Wimbledon second round Updated

01.07

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

01.07

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

01.07

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

01.07

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

01.07

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

01.07

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

01.07

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

01.07

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: