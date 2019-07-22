MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

President Kersti Kaljulaid's emotions are the least one can expect as a reaction to statements made by Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leaders, and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) lecturing tone toward the head of state in response is inappropriate, MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE). said.

"Lecturing from Jüri Ratas is completely inappropriate," Paet was quoted by his adviser as saying. "There is no point in pretending as though these were not members of a government drawn up by Jüri Ratas who traumatize some part of the Estonian society whenever possible. It is enough to recall the attacks against gynecologists, accusations made against Tallinn University as a place for fattening up horse thieves, the suggestion to leave one's homeland and move to Canada and so on. Not to mention infamous statements made about people of other races. However, these are only a few examples from the mouths of the people Jüri Ratas chose alongside himself to the Estonian government."

Online news portal Delfi reported remarks by Ratas in which he said that strong emotions do not help people or the country.

"Our path is to find and stand for common interests by speaking and behaving in a respectful manner with one other," the prime minister said in response to statements made by Kaljulaid in an interview published by American magazine Foreign Policy last week in which the president said that she hates EKRE politicians for their inciting behavior.

"And Prime Minister Ratas is now saying that there should be no emotion regarding statements made by such members of the government," Paet continued. "Hello — how numb of a society does Ratas want then? Emotions are the least that can emerge as a reaction to such language from ministers. Jüri Ratas ought not mix up causes and consequences."

