ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Urmas Paet MEP (Reform/ALDE).
Urmas Paet MEP (Reform/ALDE). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid's emotions are the least one can expect as a reaction to statements made by Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leaders, and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) lecturing tone toward the head of state in response is inappropriate, MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE). said.

"Lecturing from Jüri Ratas is completely inappropriate," Paet was quoted by his adviser as saying. "There is no point in pretending as though these were not members of a government drawn up by Jüri Ratas who traumatize some part of the Estonian society whenever possible. It is enough to recall the attacks against gynecologists, accusations made against Tallinn University as a place for fattening up horse thieves, the suggestion to leave one's homeland and move to Canada and so on. Not to mention infamous statements made about people of other races. However, these are only a few examples from the mouths of the people Jüri Ratas chose alongside himself to the Estonian government."

Online news portal Delfi reported remarks by Ratas in which he said that strong emotions do not help people or the country.

"Our path is to find and stand for common interests by speaking and behaving in a respectful manner with one other," the prime minister said in response to statements made by Kaljulaid in an interview published by American magazine Foreign Policy last week in which the president said that she hates EKRE politicians for their inciting behavior.

"And Prime Minister Ratas is now saying that there should be no emotion regarding statements made by such members of the government," Paet continued. "Hello — how numb of a society does Ratas want then? Emotions are the least that can emerge as a reaction to such language from ministers. Jüri Ratas ought not mix up causes and consequences."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
22.07

15 percent of Ukrainian voters in Estonia vote in Verkhovna Rada elections

22.07

President Kaljulaid participates in Étape du Tour de France

21.07

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo celebrates Ice Cream Day

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

20.07

Russia introducing electronic visa for St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

20.07

President should resign, says Mart Helme

Opinion
22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

22.07

Tallinn grants 'Tenet' producers two extra days for filming on Laagna Road

22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

Business
18.07

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

18.07

Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

18.07

Competition Authority glad Lidl entering Estonian market

17.07

Disputes over pharmacy relocations continue despite Supreme Court ruling

17.07

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

22.07

Tallinn grants 'Tenet' producers two extra days for filming on Laagna Road

22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

22.07

15 percent of Ukrainian voters in Estonia vote in Verkhovna Rada elections

22.07

Opinion: President keeping pot boiling on rival's own bid

22.07

President Kaljulaid participates in Étape du Tour de France

22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo celebrates Ice Cream Day

21.07

Estonian women's épée team defeated in world championship quarterfinals

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

20.07

Russia introducing electronic visa for St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

20.07

President should resign, says Mart Helme

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: