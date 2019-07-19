ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid in the Riigikogu, wearing a sweatshirt that says
President Kersti Kaljulaid in the Riigikogu, wearing a sweatshirt that says "Press is Free," as members of Jüri Ratas' second government take their oaths of office. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

In an interview with American magazine Foreign Policy, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that she hates the inciting behavior of Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) politicians, apologizing for the impression this may leave of Estonia.

"I hate them for their behavior, and I apologize for the image this might give," Kaljulaid said when asked by a Foreign Policy journalist how concerned she is about EKRE's behavior and position as a member of the government coalition, considering misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic and racist comments its politicians have made.

"Decent people do not behave themselves this way. That it is in any way OK to show these signs is not a viewpoint we share in Estonia. I now have to explain their stupid moves and claw back the territory," the head of state said in an interview given shortly before the May 26 European Parliament elections.

According to Kaljulaid, she has spoken to EKRE ministers about this issue, adding that their common understanding is that one cannot properly function in an international, global society if they keep irritating people, regardless of whether one believes the things they say or not. "I have a nagging doubt that some of these people don't believe what they do," she aded.

Foreign Policy published an article on Thursday titled "Estonia Battles Its Elected Racists," in which it provided an overview of how, similarly to several other European countries, right-wing populist and euroskeptic powers have seen a significant rise in popularity in Estonia, where they made it to the government for the first time in the form of EKRE.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidekreforeign policy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
13:37

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

13:03

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

11:55

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

10:46

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

10:04

Marti Kuusik criminal investigation passed on to senior prosecutor

09:25

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu Updated

18.07

Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert

18.07

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

Opinion
16:30

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

16:01

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

15:41

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior

14:49

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

14:13

Interview: How e-voting works in Estonia

Business
16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

15.07

Unemployment slightly up on year to Q2 2019, down on previous quarter

14.07

IMF criticizes second pillar pension reform

12.07

Market-sold fruit and vegetables subject to heightened scrutiny

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:38

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

17:16

French court rejects Estonia ferry disaster damages claim

16:30

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

16:01

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

15:41

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior

14:49

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

14:13

Interview: How e-voting works in Estonia

13:37

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

13:03

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

12:22

Katrina Lehis reaches last 16 at fencing world championships

11:55

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

10:46

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

10:04

Marti Kuusik criminal investigation passed on to senior prosecutor

09:25

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu Updated

18.07

Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert

18.07

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

18.07

MEP Paet to Poroshenko: Those behind MH17 downing must be held accountable

18.07

Transferwise hires former Netflix CFO

18.07

Estonian, Finnish stances on Mediterranean migrants completely at odds

18.07

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: