ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Riiina Sikkut (SDE), a member of one of the two opposition parties, following the 3 March election and subsequent formation of the Centre/EKRE/Isamaa coalition.
Riiina Sikkut (SDE), a member of one of the two opposition parties, following the 3 March election and subsequent formation of the Centre/EKRE/Isamaa coalition. Source: ERR
News

Leading members of the two opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) have expressed open or implied support for President Kersti Kaljulaid's call for an avoidance of incidents of hate speech, as the fledgling new coalition takes office.

''The Social Democratic Party welcomes the President's suggestion,'' outgoing health minister Riina Sikkut (SDE) told ERR's Estonian news on Thursday.

President Kaljulaid took the opportunity during her speech welcoming the new coalition, consisting of the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, to call for 100 ''hate free'' days, interpreted in the media as a reaction to various incidents which characterised the election campaign and subsequent government formation.

While the president, in her role as head of state, did not name any names, ERR's Toomas Sildam pointed out on current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera that this was directed at EKRE.

President Kaljulaid had in fact previously criticised statements made by a leading EKRE MP and now finance minister, Martin Helme. In March, Mr Helme had stated an opinion that doctors in Estonia violated the Hippocratic oath when performing the around 4,500 abortions carried out in the country each year. Prime minister Jüri Ratas also echoed the president's remarks at the time, issuing an apology to all gynaecologists and women who had been offended by the remarks on his social media page.

The issue has raised questions of the president's role in the formation of government – she appoints a prime ministerial candidate on the basis of election results, but the candidate and his or her proposed cabinet has to be voted into office by the Riigikogu. President Kaljulaid's first candidate, Kaja Kallas (Reform) was unable to amass enough Riigikogu votes for her party to enter into office with SDE, even though Reform had won the largest number of seats of any party at the 3 March election. Consequently, the president invited Jüri Ratas (Centre), the outgoing prime minister who was well into coalition negotiations with EKRE and Isamaa by mid-April when the Riigikogu votes took place, to form a government, and this lineup passed the parliamentary vote just a day after Ms Kallas had been rejected.

''We will take the first step and carry out a hundred days hate-free,'' Riina Sikkut, whose party is now in opposition together with Reform, continued.

''My hope is things will normalise, though there have been a lot of divisive statements in recent times,'' she continued, adding that she saw the requirement as applying to all political parties in equal measure.

Reform MEP's view

Meanwhile, sitting Reform MEP and candidate in May's European elections Urmas Paet said that taking an idealistic approach need not necessitate making cavalier statements.

''The fact that people have different views both on what happens in the present and in the future need not mean that this should be done in a malicious or angry manner,'' he told ERR.

''Disputes, debates and discussions should focus on content, rather than the nature or personal qualities of those involved, still less become a slanging match,'' he continued.

Nevertheless, Mr Paet did not feel that Mr Ratas and his government should be given a 100-day ''bye'' and be above criticism, not least because Mr Ratas, the Centre Party, and Isamaa, are not newcomers to office, having been there for over two years as noted.

''Therefore, when there is cause for criticism, this should happen. A hundred days is too long for any unwise actions or mistakes to pass by without comment and without offering solutions. That said, I agree this doesn't have to go through a negative filter,'' he went on.

Urmas Paet is a former foreign minister and has been an MEP since 2014, sitting with the ALDE political group. Riina Sikkut was elected to the XIV Riigikogu, for the first time. She was made a minister in May 2018 to replace SDE leader Jevgeni Ossinovski, having come from a civil service background.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partysdeurmas paetriina sikkutcoalition government


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
10:21

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

09:10

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

Gallery: President marks new coalition dawn with 100 hate-free days call

24.04

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

24.04

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

24.04

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

24.04

Anett Kontaveit in action in Germany on Wednesday

Opinion
16:14

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

15:27

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

14:42

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

14:27

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

12:59

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

Business
21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:48

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

17:22

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified Updated

16:14

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

15:27

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

14:42

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

14:27

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

12:59

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

12:11

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

11:57

Toomas Sildam: Coalition now fact, is ''100 hate-free days'' achievable?

10:58

Incoming ministers to be replaced by nine alternates in Riigikogu

10:51

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

10:21

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

09:10

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

'Estonians in the Americas' book launch at Museum of Occupations on Friday

24.04

Gallery: President marks new coalition dawn with 100 hate-free days call

24.04

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

24.04

President Kaljulaid to appoint new government Wednesday afternoon Updated

24.04

Estonian Pastor-cum-Rabbi enjoys huge following in Ghana

24.04

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

24.04

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: