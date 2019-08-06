Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

Opposition Reform Party board member Kristen Michal confirmed that the party is not in any sort of talks with the coalition Centre Party regarding the formation of a new government coalition. Michal believes that the rhetoric of the junior coalition partner Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will remain unchanged and the Centre Party will continue to lose support.

Speculation appeared in the media over the weekend that the Reform Party and the Centre Party have launched talks regarding the formation of a new government coalition. Allegedly behind the move is concerns within the Centre Party's leadership regarding its eroding popularity.

Michal, however, confirmed that these claims were not true.

"During the summer, people get together with one another in more informal settings; this is entirely normal," he told ERR. "But from our point of view, there are definitely no talks whatsoever going on."

According to Michal, such stories are rather a reflection of public expectations. "The current government is still a major disappointment to all of Estonia, and people are expecting that the sooner it meets its inglorious end, the better," he added.

