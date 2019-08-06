ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kristen Michal (Reform).
Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Opposition Reform Party board member Kristen Michal confirmed that the party is not in any sort of talks with the coalition Centre Party regarding the formation of a new government coalition. Michal believes that the rhetoric of the junior coalition partner Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will remain unchanged and the Centre Party will continue to lose support.

Speculation appeared in the media over the weekend that the Reform Party and the Centre Party have launched talks regarding the formation of a new government coalition. Allegedly behind the move is concerns within the Centre Party's leadership regarding its eroding popularity.

Michal, however, confirmed that these claims were not true.

"During the summer, people get together with one another in more informal settings; this is entirely normal,"  he told ERR. "But from our point of view, there are definitely no talks whatsoever going on."

According to Michal, such stories are rather a reflection of public expectations. "The current government is still a major disappointment to all of Estonia, and people are expecting that the sooner it meets its inglorious end, the better," he added. 

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partykristen michalcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

05.08

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

Opinion
13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

11:56

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

11:12

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

Business
02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:48

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

14:23

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

11:56

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

11:12

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

09:12

Tennis: Kontaveit overcomes Sharapova in epic three-setter

09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

05.08

Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

05.08

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

05.08

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: