Gallery: Prime Minister attends heads of state reception in London

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the reception of the Heads of State and Government of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain on the occasion of NATO's 70th anniversary.
Photo: Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the reception of the Heads of State and Government of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain on the occasion of NATO's 70th anniversary. Author: SCANPIX/AP/Yui Mok
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas attended a reception for heads of state with the UK's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday while on an official visit to London for the 70th-anniversary meeting of NATO.

The two-day NATO meeting will end on Wednesday.  

Ratas later attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Ratas was accompanied by his wife Karen and the pair were photographed taking a selfie in front of the door of 10 Downing Street.  

Editor: Helen Wright

natojüri ratas
