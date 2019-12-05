ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Jüri Ratas attends working dinner with Donald Trump

NATO working dinner in London, attended by Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Photo: NATO working dinner in London, attended by Jüri Ratas (Centre). Author: Government Office.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) attended a working dinner with United States President Donald Trump in London on Wednesday, following a NATO leaders' meeting at the summit there. The lunch was open to leaders from countries who have met the 2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution to NATO requirement, ERR reports.

"Transatlantic cooperation and the United States' leadership is a cornerstone of NATO," Ratas said of the meeting, according to a government press release.

"Equally important have been the increased investments by European and Canadian allies in their defense budgets, and in their military capabilities," Ratas continued.

A total of nine NATO countries currently meet the 2 percent requirement, according to ERR.

"These countries have not defaulted. In some cases, they even pay more than 2 percent because they believe so much in what we do, and that is indeed a sign of respect for the U.S.," President Trump said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natojüri ratasdonald trumpnato summitestonia in nato
