British paper: Estonian-born Dr. Trump unrelated to US president

The year Donald Trump was elected the next president of the United States, nearly 5,000 people in the U.S. shared his surname, and according to the Guardian, at least one of them was originally from Estonia.

"On the first day of class each semester, Kris-Stella Trump is sure to tell her students at the University of Memphis one thing about herself," the Guardian wrote, noting that the assistant professor of political science stresses that it is a complete coincidence and that "'Dr. Trump is not related to the president.'"

Trump, who notes in her online bio that she was "born in Estonia, grew up in Sweden, attended college in England, and went to graduate school in New England," frequently has to clarify this, and it can to awkward interactions.

"I've learned to say that [I'm not related] in a way that essentially avoids what I think about the president," she said.

"I spend my life thinking about politics, but it's another aspect of what would otherwise be a private sphere," Trump said, acknowledging how her surname has affected her life.

