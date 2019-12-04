ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Former US general Hodges: Turkish veto on Baltic defense not a catastrophe ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

Turkey's decision to block the updated defense plans for the Baltic states and Poland might make military planning more difficult but it is not a catastrophe as other planning instruments remain, retired US General Ben Hodges said.

The ex-commander of the United States Army Europe (USAREUR) underlined that military officers have to take into account what defense plans are formally endorsed by all NATO members at the North Atlantic Council (NAC).

"In the alliance, it is an important part of the agreement that formal plans cannot exist without formal approval of the NAC. I think people will correctly be judicious about what sort of planning they do in light of not having a formal plan," Hodges said in an interview with BNS.

In his words, military officers follow NATO-approved plans when establishing the needs and planning exercises where they practice to carry out those plans. But, Hodges added, the existing national plans and defense plans drawn up on the bilateral basis with the United States are also important for planning.

"Of course, each of the nations has plans for their own defense. The United States has done planning in a bilateral, multilateral way with different countries. So it's not like there is no plan in existence," the retired commander said.

Hodges hopes Turkey will eventually allow the plans to be endorsed but underlined that NATO allies need to take into account its concerns over security threats from Syria.

"I do hope that Turkey will allow these plans to be formally approved. This is not a catastrophe - it's not helpful but it's not a catastrophe. In coalitions throughout history of course you had challenges," Hodges said.

Hodges served as commander of USAREUR in 2014-2017. He now works at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Turkey's refusal to approve the defense plan for the Baltic states and Poland will be a focus of the NATO summit that started on Tuesday.

Turkey demands that Kurdish fighters in northern Syria be labeled as terrorist groups, despite them being appreciated in the West for their contribution to fighting the Islamic State.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said earlier he could discuss the defense plan issue with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly.

NATO approved the first defense plans for the Baltics and Poland in 2010 but Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland want them to be regularly updated to ensure swifter deployment of larger allied forces, including air defense, in case of threat.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ben hodges
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:05

Galleries: Christmas in Estonia

15:33

Head of the Lutheran church Archbishop Urmas Viilma's advent reflection

15:19

Ratas: We're moving in the right direction with Turkey Updated

15:01

Experts believe Turkish demands in NATO will not affect Estonia's security

14:33

Wind farm brothers seeking to solve issues via Martin Helme

13:36

Foreign minister: 'Tartu Peace Treaty is proof of our maturity as a state'

13:05

Paper: Russia and Ukraine's interest in e-residency was expected

12:30

Former US general Hodges: Turkish veto on Baltic defense not a catastrophe

12:08

State invests €600,000 in 'risky' startups hoping to find next e-residency

11:37

Statistics: R&D spend increased by one-fifth on year to 2018

11:02

Parties facing court proceedings if annual reports not submitted

10:33

Paper: Soviet and Nazi occupation-era rural minister portraits removed

10:01

Elektrilevi to sell electric vehicle fast charger infrastructure

09:39

Gallery: Prime Minister attends heads of state reception in London

09:27

Court grants partial injunction relief to fish packers M.V.Wool

08:51

MEP Jaak Madison says Turkey's NATO membership should be questioned

08:19

Ott Tänak tests with Hyundai for first time

03.12

Eesti Energia says it has halved CO2 emissions on year, oil shale not dead

03.12

Baltic States and Polish leaders to meet Turkey's Erdogan at NATO Summit Updated

03.12

Medicines agency sees news portal photos as advertising

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: