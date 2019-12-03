ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister of Defence: What the Russians want, we cannot give them ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa).
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Defense Jüri Luik said he is sceptical about French President Emmanuel Macron's call for increased dialogue with Russia and believes heads of NATO member states should stop making "colorful hyperbolic" remarks.

Speaking on Monday evenings Valisilm foreign affairs TV show he said: "Having been [Estonia's] ambassador to Russia, I imagine that this dialogue does not carry much added value for the Russians. They want to get something out of it. What the Russians want to have, we cannot give them," Luik said.

The Estonian minister noted that it would be reasonable for heads of NATO member states to abandon their "colorful hyperbolic style", which they often tend to use when giving interviews. 

"We should focus on our shared values and real security threats. If Russia is a threat, we need to be honest about it -- there is no point in trying to sweep it under the rug or talk up the situation," he said.

Luik added that there is no plan B to NATO as Minister of the Interior Mart Helme said last month. However, one can imagine the options Estonia would have without NATO, he said.

"We have an idea about our options - if there were no NATO, there would be the European Union or possibly some Nordic cooperation but clearly, none of these options guarantees deterrence. The only real deterrence is the one that includes the United States," he said.

When asked if there is a threat of NATO losing its credibility due to the conflicts between its member states, Luik said that he does not perceive any such threat.

"Russia has become a threat again, and the need for NATO is stronger than ever. This is the framework holding the European defense together -- an agreement between states that allows us to continue pursuing our strategic goal despite the internal political flutters." 

Luik also said the the summit will not discuss updating the defense plans of the Baltic States and Poland. "Although this is a very important topic for us, it is not a topic at the level of heads of state," Luik explained to presenter Johannes Tralla.

Luik said there are effective defense plans in place in Poland and the Baltic states, but they are revised from time to time. "As a leak on Reuters demonstrated, we are trying to reach a compromise - the leak certainly did not help - but even if a major breakthrough in London is not achieved, I am confident it will be achievable," Luik said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri luik
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:22

Baltic States and Polish leaders to meet Turkey's Erdogan at NATO Summit

14:49

Padar finds M.V.Wool has made mistakes

14:13

Paper: Mart Järvik most talked-about media topic in November

13:50

VTA ruling shows Listeria rife at M.V.Wool for years

13:43

Minister of Defence: What the Russians want, we cannot give them

13:16

Paper: Estonia could access shale oil discontinuation fund

12:44

Tallinn transport prices to increase in 2020 for non-residents

12:15

Incoming rural affairs minister has not named staff yet

11:46

Acting prosecutor-general says office not politicized

11:12

Party ratings: Support for EKRE continues to fall

10:47

Estonia tops tables in PISA international education rankings

10:28

Second pillar pension reform bill passes first reading

10:02

Finance minister thinks laborer who worked for him has never paid tax

09:27

President: Banks need to improve e-residency services or lose all customers

09:01

Workman dies after accident at Kohtla-Järve power station

08:35

Marju Himma: National university threatened by poor grasp of Estonian

02.12

Local government union proposes requiring neighbors' consent to build sheds

02.12

What the papers say: Parmas, Disco Elysium and Viljandi Folk tickets

02.12

Interior minister: Estonia supports Dublin Regulation for asylum seekers

02.12

Court to decide interim injunction for M.V.Wool closure on Tuesday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: