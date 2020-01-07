Former interior minister Anvelt joins two other ex-ministers at PR firm

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
From left, Janek Mäggi, Marko Pomerants and Andres Anvelt.
From left, Janek Mäggi, Marko Pomerants and Andres Anvelt. Source: Social Media
Former interior minister Andres Anvelt has joined PR firm Powerhouse, joining two other erstwhile government ministers, Janek Mäggi, founder of the company, and Marko Pomerants.

Anvelt, who served as interior minister in Jüri Ratas' first cabinet and was a Social Democratic Party (SDE) member, announced his new role on his social media account, according to ERR's online news in Estonia.

"The time for stockpiling is over, and the time for sharing is at hand. And the things I am going to share are experiences. And will continue sharing," Anvelt wrote,a dding that this would be most suited in a team which he has worked with before in government, and which he trusts, hence choosing Powerhouse.

Anvelt, who is a former police chief and the subject of a semi-autobiographical movie called "Punane elavhõbe", based on Anvelt's own novel of the same name, stepped down as interior minister in November 2018 citing health issues, leaving SDE soon afterwards. He was replaced by Katri Raik.

Janek Mäggi was Minister of Public Administration May 2017-April 2018, representing the Centre Party. He left the party's board last autumn. Marko Pomerants was environment minister April 2015- June 2017, representing Isamaa and spanning two administrations (he was in Taavi Rõivas' second cabinet).

Powerhouse offers various training, seminar, conference and other PR-related services, the company says on its website.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andres anveltjanek mäggimarko pomerantspr
